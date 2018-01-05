CALHOUN COUNTY (CBSDFW) – Texas Game Wardens released sea turtles back into the Gulf of Mexico Friday after cold temperatures left them stunned.
Photos of lifeless sea turtles near the Texas shoreline appeared on social media over the past week thanks to an arctic blast throughout the south.
The Texas Game Wardens sent out a tweet on social media thanking all of the organizations that were involved in helping the turtles survive the cold.
Photos show several turtles being released back into the water.
In Florida, The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission rescued sea turtles and vulnerable manatees due to the unusually cold temperatures and even snow in some parts.
