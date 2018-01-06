(Photo by Bruno Vincent/Getty Images)(credit: Bruno Vincent/Getty Images)
CLEBURNE (CBSDFW.COM) – Cleburne police are investigating after officers found two people dead inside a home Saturday afternoon.
Police say officers responded to a welfare check in the 900 block of Euclid Street at around 2:20 p.m.
When officers arrived at the home, they found two people dead inside. The identities of the two people have not been released pending notification of next of kin.
Police say the case is under investigation and that there is no immediate threat to the public.