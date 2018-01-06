Filed Under:Cleburne police, Death Investigation, Euclid Street, Local TV
(Photo by Bruno Vincent/Getty Images)(credit: Bruno Vincent/Getty Images)

CLEBURNE (CBSDFW.COM) – Cleburne police are investigating after officers found two people dead inside a home Saturday afternoon.

Police say officers responded to a welfare check in the 900 block of Euclid Street at around 2:20 p.m.

When officers arrived at the home, they found two people dead inside. The identities of the two people have not been released pending notification of next of kin.

Police say the case is under investigation and that there is no immediate threat to the public.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch