DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Families were forced out of their Dallas apartments Saturday morning after a four-alarm fire.
The fire happened at an apartment complex on Amanda Lane in northeast Dallas. The flames are out but the smell of smoke is still in the air.
Families wrapped in blankets could only watch as firefighters worked to put out the fire at Villa Vista Apartments just after 9:30 a.m.
Flames were seen coming through the roof of the three-story building. Officials believe the fire started in a third-floor apartment and quickly spread to the attic.
Dallas Fire-Rescue said about 16 units were damaged.
“I saw a bunch of flames coming off the top of the building. The second floor. Smoke everywhere. I heard a bunch of booms… like boom, boom, boom,” said resident Courtney Richardson.
Officials said no one was injured in the fire. Investigators are working to find a cause of the fire.