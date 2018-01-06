Filed Under:donovan mcnabb, Eric Davis, espn, NFL Network, Sexual misconduct

NEW YORK (CBSNEWS) – Donovan McNabb and Eric Davis have been dismissed from ESPN following an investigation into accusations of sexual misconduct while employed at NFL Network. “They are no longer working for us,” ESPN said in a statement to CBS Philadelphia.

The pair worked for ESPN Radio and were taken off the air Dec. 12, pending an internal investigation.

McNabb and Davis, both former NFL players, were among seven men named in a lawsuit against NFL Enterprises filed in December by former NFL Network wardrobe stylist Jami Cantor.

According to the lawsuit, McNabb allegedly sent Cantor sexually explicit messages during his time at NFL Network. Davis is accused of making lewd comments.

Cantor worked at NFL Network for a decade until she was fired in October 2016. In the suit, she alleges age and sex discrimination, sexual harassment, wrongful termination and defamation.

*READ MORE AT CBSNEWS.COM*

