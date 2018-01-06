Filed Under:denton, Mean Green, running backs coach, Tashard Choice, University Of North Texas, UNT
SAN DIEGO - AUGUST 21: Running back Tashard Choice #23 of the Dallas Cowboys during the pre-season NFL football game against San Diego Chargers at Qualcomm Stadium on August 21, 2010 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

DENTON, Texas (AP) — Former Dallas Cowboys running back Tashard Choice has been hired to coach his old position at North Texas.

Choice was promoted Friday from his previous role as a quality control coach with the offense. The Mean Green qualified for the New Orleans Bowl, losing to Troy 50-30.

The 33-year-old Choice spent 2016 on the staff of the Cowboys, helping with running backs during offseason practice and training camp. He rushed for 1,579 yards and 10 touchdowns over six seasons, with other stops in Washington, Buffalo and Indianapolis.

The Cowboys drafted Choice in the fourth round out of Georgia Tech in 2008.

