GRAPEVINE (CBSDFW.COM) – One man is dead after a wrong-way crash early Sunday morning in Grapevine involving a suspected drunk driver.

Police say just after 4 a.m., a driver traveling southbound in the northbound lanes in the 2200 block of SH-121 struck another vehicle head-on.

The driver that was traveling northbound was pronounced dead. He was identified as 38-year-old Stephen Herrera of Fort Worth.

The wrong-way driver was transported to a local hospital. A third victim in another vehicle suffered a minor injury.

Investigators believe alcohol contributed to the crash. Police arrested the wrong-way driver, who was identified as 37-year-old Derrick Lockhart.

Lockhart is in jail and is facing charges of intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault with a vehicle.

