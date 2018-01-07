JOHNSON COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – Two people have died after a crash in front of a Burleson church Sunday evening, authorities say.
Authorities with the Texas Department of Public Safety say the accident happened in the 2300 block of Renfro Street in Burleson in front of Cana Baptist Church.
Two vehicles were traveling southbound on Renfro. The first vehicle, a minivan containing a father, mother and two daughters, was waiting for traffic to pass in order to turn into the church. While they were waiting, authorities say, they were hit from behind by a Ford pickup truck, which pushed the family’s vehicle into oncoming traffic lanes.
A Ford Ranger pickup truck then struck the minivan as it crossed into the oncoming traffic.
Authorities say the mother and daughter in the minivan were pronounced dead at the scene. The father and other daughter were transported to an area hospital. The identities of the family have not been released.
According to authorities, the people inside the Ford Ranger were injured. There were also injuries in the Ford pickup that struck the minivan from behind. The conditions of the injured are unknown.