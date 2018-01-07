CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
Sean Naini (Grapevine PD)

GRAPEVINE (CBSDFW.COM) – Grapevine police arrested two teenagers in connection to three armed robberies Sunday morning.

Police say the robberies occurred between 8 a.m. and 9:45 a.m. with the two suspects facing aggravated robbery charges.

According to police, the first robbery occurred in the parking lot of the Colonial Village Apartments in the 2100 block of Grayson Drive. A man was getting into his pickup truck when the two suspects displayed a handgun and robbed him.

A second robbery was reported inside Best Mart in the 2600 block of William D. Tate Avenue while officers were investigating the first robbery. The two suspects matched the description of the first robbery.

Minutes later, police say a third robbery was reported in the 2300 block of Timberline Drive. A man was robbed at gunpoint while he was walking near his car. His description of the suspects matched those of the previous robberies.

A Grapevine officer spotted the two suspects leave an apartment in the 2300 block of Grayson Drive about an hour after the third robbery.

According to police, the two suspects were in possession of items from the robberies. They were taken into custody.

A third suspect was questioned by detectives but was later released.

Police identified one of the suspects as 17-year-old Sean Naini. The other suspect was a 15-year-old male.

The investigation into the robberies continues.

