DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Democrat and former Dallas County sheriff Lupe Valdez kicked off her campaign Sunday afternoon to become Texas’ next governor.

She’s looking to take on Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, but her first step is to get past the Democratic primary.

A couple hundred people packed inside Tyler Station in Dallas Sunday, standing shoulder-to-shoulder to support Valdez’s campaign.

In her speech at the event, Valdez gave her supporters an idea about what her campaign will focus on. She talked about making Texas a type of state that helps people get a fair shot.

Supporters agreed, calling the political speech encouraging and inspiring.

“Texas has a lot of everyday people. We need to start paying attention to those people. Nothing wrong with paying attention to the 1 percent. But we’ve got to include the other 99 percent,” said Valdez.

Valdez is well-known in Dallas as she served as Dallas County sheriff for well over a decade.

Supporters believe the challenge is getting her name out across Texas. Her next stop is a meet-and-greet in Brownsville next week.

Andrew White, son of late Gov. Mark White and also running for governor, released a statement regarding Valdez’s campaign kickoff: