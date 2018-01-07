DALLAS (AP) – The Mavericks retired Harper’s No. 12, the third Dallas player to be so honored.
Harper’s jersey joins those of his former teammates Brad Davis (No. 15) and Rolando Blackman (No. 22) in the rafters.
Harper played 12 seasons in a 16-year career with the Mavericks, ranking fourth in the team’s history in points and first in assists and steals.
Harper also made the NBA Finals with the Knicks in 1994 and is now the analyst on Mavericks’ TV broadcasts.
“I couldn’t be more pleased for one of the best competitors I ever played against or saw play,” said Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle. “It’s interesting with Derek’s number going into the rafters tonight and with Dennis Smith Jr., here. Going forward, I would love to see Dennis continue to develop his competitiveness, particularly at the defensive end, the way Derek did.”