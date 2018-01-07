CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
Filed Under:CNN, Jake Tapper, President Donald Trump, Stephen Miller, Twitter

(CBSNEWS) – President Trump praised adviser Stephen Miller and blasted CNN following a heated appearance by Miller with CNN’s Jake Tapper that at times devolved into an on-air shouting match.

Miller appeared on Tapper’s “State of the Union” program Sunday morning to defend the president from charges leveled in the new book “Fire and Fury” by journalist Michael Wolff about dysfunction in the White House. The interview became so contentious that Tapper cut the interview short and said Miller was wasting his viewers’ time.

Mr. Trump, however, defended Miller, tweeting shortly after it aired that his aide “destroyed” Tapper during the appearance. He urged his followers to “watch the hatred and unfairness of this CNN flunky!”

Mr. Trump returned back home to the White House Sunday morning following a retreat to Camp David with GOP leaders in Congress. Earlier, he hailed the series of meetings as a success but still panned “Fire and Fury” as a “Fake Book.”

“Leaving Camp David for the White House. Great meetings with the Cabinet and Military on many very important subjects including Border Security & the desperately needed Wall, the ever increasing Drug and Opioid Problem, Infrastructure, Military, Budget, Trade and DACA,” the president tweeted, giving few details as to any concrete work accomplished over the weekend.

Late Saturday, Mr. Trump laid out the administration’s 2018 legislative agenda while flanked by top-ranking House and Senate Republicans. He also spoke about potential diplomatic talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, following reports that Kim would be willing to send a delegation to the upcoming Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

*READ MORE AT CBSNEWS.COM*

