NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Country music icon Loretta Lynn has a fractured hip after a fall at her home in Tennessee.

A statement posted Monday on her website said “she is doing well and thanks all her fans for their thoughts and prayers.”

A publicist for Lynn didn’t answer additional questions.

The 85-year-old singer-songwriter suffered a stroke last year that forced her to cancel her tour dates and delay a new album, but she made a surprise appearance at the Country Music Hall of Fame in October for Alan Jackson’s induction.

NASHVILLE, TN – OCTOBER 22: Singer-songwriter Loretta Lynn speaks onstage at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Medallion Ceremony to celebrate 2017 hall of fame inductees Alan Jackson, Jerry Reed And Don Schlitz at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on October 22, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Country Music Hall Of Fame & Museum)

The Hall of Fame singer is known for her biographical hit “Coal Miner’s Daughter,” which became a book and a movie; “You Ain’t Woman Enough”; “The Pill”; and “One’s on the Way.”

