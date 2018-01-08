DALLAS (CBS11) – After a sharp increase of major crimes on its lines, DART was met with praise on Monday night as it briefed Dallas City Council on its plan to combat an uptick in assaults and other issues plaguing the commuter rail.
DART plans to add security cameras throughout the rail system and also have some sort of security, police or enforcement officer on each train.
In December, DART’s board of directors approved spending nearly $2 million on hiring 30 additional security guards.
While the plan was met with approval, some council members stressed the move was long overdue.
During the last two years, DART has seen a 60 percent increase in aggravated assaults.
In July 2017, the growing issue was highlighted in a now viral YouTube video.
It captured a group of people beating a rider after he told them to stop smoking weed on a train.
“It makes me feel way better,” said Pauline Eno, a DART rider. “It makes me feel… like they actually care for the riders. That’s a pretty good thing.”
DART said it will have the first 48 trains equipped with cameras by mid-March or April. The rest will come throughout the following year.
A spokesperson said DART is averaging installs by two rail cars a week.