Filed Under:ellis county, Evidence, Guns, Local TV, Mesquite, philip slaughter, Stolen Guns

DALLAS (AP) – A former North Texas sheriff’s deputy must serve more than a year in federal prison for stealing confiscated guns and pawning the weapons or selling them online.

Ex-Ellis County sheriff’s Lt. Philip Gary Slaughter, who supervised an evidence room, was sentenced to 15 months for possession or sale of stolen firearms. Prosecutors in Dallas on Monday announced the penalty for a the 42-year-old Slaughter, who’s from Mesquite.

philip slaughter Former Ellis County Deputy Sentenced For Stealing & Selling Guns From Evidence Room

Philip Gary Slaughter (credit: Ellis County Sheriff’s Office)

Authorities say the case involves about 40 guns stolen from an evidence room — instead of being destroyed, as required. The weapons were sold or pawned in late 2015.

Slaughter resigned in March 2016 before being arrested.

Another sheriff’s deputy who also pleaded guilty last year in the case awaits sentencing.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch