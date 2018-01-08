Frank Zaccanelli is one of the few people that remembers when Dallas Mavericks fans used to boo a young European player named Dirk Nowitzki. Zaccanelli, the former co-owner and team president of the Mavs, drafted Dirk and acquired future Hall of Fame point guard Steve Nash during his time with the team. Zaccanelli along with Ross Perot Jr. laid the groundwork that current owner Mark Cuban eventually expanded upon. Zaccanelli sat down with CBS Local to discuss his career with the Mavs, drafting Dirk and his relationship with former head coach Don Nelson.