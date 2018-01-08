HIGHLAND PARK (1080 KRLD) – One Texas city has had it with all those bikes just laying around.
You’ve seen them all over Dallas. The brightly colored bikes have been dumped on sidewalks, on lawns, and left in packs on street corners. And some people who live in the Highland Park area of Dallas there say they are a nuisance and an eye sore.
Now, the city has approved a new ordinance to deal with the orphaned bikes.
Starting this week, the city of Highland Park will collect the bikes, impound them and give the companies that own them 15 days to pick them up and pay a fine, after that they’ll be auctioned off.
Fines range from $30 for the first bike impounded up to $100.
Unlike Dallas, Highland Park does not have any contracts with any of the bike share companies.