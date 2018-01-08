DALLAS (1080 KRLD) – The flu continues to spread across north Texas. And, one hospital in North Texas wants people to make sure their flu is life-threatening before they take a trip to the emergency room.
Methodist Dallas Medical Center’s emergency room is so overrun with flu cases that it is asking people with non-emergency symptoms to go to urgent care centers or see a primary care physician.
The hospital said in a statement last night that the reason for the move is so it can still take care of emergency patients such as trauma, stroke and those transferred by ambulance. It also said it “takes this very seriously because it wants to be able to treat anyone in need anytime.”
Eleven people in Dallas County have died from the flu this season.
Last month, drug store chain Walgreens ranked Dallas-Fort Worth as the seventh hardest hit region in the country