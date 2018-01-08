DALLAS (CBSDFW) – Grammy award winner and global superstar Justin Timberlake announced his upcoming Man of the Woods Tour beginning in March.
Timberlake will be touring in support of his upcoming album Man of the Woods set for release Friday, February 2, two days before his Super Bowl halftime performance.
“The outdoors is the inspiration for a lot of these songs. That’s the main idea. The tour will be able to bring the outside in. How can we bring that to life?” Timberlake says in the tour’s trailer. “I want people to see the inspiration for how it ended up sounding. I’ve never seen that done before: Bring the outside in.”
JT dropped the first official single and music video for “Filthy,” from his upcoming album on Friday. It’s been five years since the singer’s last album, 2013’s “20/20.”
Timberlake is set to perform at the American Airlines Center in Dallas on May 27th.
Tickets for the show go on sale to the general public on Monday, January 22 at 10 a.m. at ticketmaster.com, all Ticketmaster outlets, by phone at (800) 745-3000 or at the American Airlines Center Box Office.
Justin Timberlake Tour Dates
March 13 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre
March 18 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
March 21 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
March 25 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
March 27 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
March 31 – Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena
April 2 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
April 4 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
April 8 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
April 12 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
April 14 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
April 24 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center
April 28 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
May 2 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena
May 5 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
May 7 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
May 9 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
May 11 – Atlanta, GA @ Infinite Energy Arena
May 14 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
May 15 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
May 18 – Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena
May 19 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ BB&T Center
May 23 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
May 27 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
May 30 – Memphis, TN @ FedEx Forum