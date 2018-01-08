CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
Filed Under:Courtney Roland, Houston, Houston Galleria, missing, South Texas, sports reporter, Texas

UPDATE: 8:35 a.m.

Missing sports reporter Courtney Roland FOUND, alive. Houston Police Missing Persons Detective confirms to Newsradio 1080 KRLD.

Officials say she was found in the Galleria area of Houston. She’s being evaluated at a hospital.

 

HOUSTON (CBSDFW) – Police in Houston have found the belongings of a missing sports reporter, but there’s still no sign of her.

Houston Police say Courtney Roland’s Jeep, her phone and purse, with all her credit cards, were found near the Houston Galleria.

Roland covers A&M football for AggieYell.com and went missing Saturday.

According to several reports, she texted her roommate saying she was worried a man at a Walgreens was following her around the store and then followed her home in a blue truck.

Roland was supposed to meet her roommate later, but never showed.

Her mother has said she got a strange text from her daughter’s phone saying “hello the owner of this phone Courtney. I am buying an iPad.”

Roland was last seen wearing a camo jacket and orange hat.

“If somebody has hers, we just want to tell them we love you too. And I know Courtney would be praying for you, because that’s the way she was. She cared for other people,” said dad Steve Roland told the media according to CBS News.

