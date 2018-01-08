UPDATE: 8:35 a.m.

Missing sports reporter Courtney Roland FOUND, alive. Houston Police Missing Persons Detective confirms to Newsradio 1080 KRLD.

Officials say she was found in the Galleria area of Houston. She’s being evaluated at a hospital.

UPDATE: Our officers have found Ms. Roland in the Galleria area. She appears unharmed. She'll be taken to an area hospital for an evaluation. We are not providing the location where she was found or hospital at this time. More info to follow. #HouNews https://t.co/btdaJLbifW — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 8, 2018

HOUSTON (CBSDFW) – Police in Houston have found the belongings of a missing sports reporter, but there’s still no sign of her.

Houston Police say Courtney Roland’s Jeep, her phone and purse, with all her credit cards, were found near the Houston Galleria.

Roland covers A&M football for AggieYell.com and went missing Saturday.

According to several reports, she texted her roommate saying she was worried a man at a Walgreens was following her around the store and then followed her home in a blue truck.

Roland was supposed to meet her roommate later, but never showed.

Our friend and colleague @Rivals, Courtney Roland, is currently missing in the Houston area. If you have any information or have seen her at all, please contact the HPD missing person line at 832-394-1840. pic.twitter.com/66kKDPenRT — Matt Clare (@MattClareRivals) January 8, 2018

Her mother has said she got a strange text from her daughter’s phone saying “hello the owner of this phone Courtney. I am buying an iPad.”

Roland was last seen wearing a camo jacket and orange hat.

“If somebody has hers, we just want to tell them we love you too. And I know Courtney would be praying for you, because that’s the way she was. She cared for other people,” said dad Steve Roland told the media according to CBS News.