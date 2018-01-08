Filed Under:Congress, Local TV, middle class, permanent tax cuts, Sen. Ted Cruz, Tax Bill, Tax cut

WASHINGTON (CBS11) – Texas Senator Ted Cruz wants Congress to pass another tax bill.

Sen. Cruz introduced a measure that would make the tax cuts for individuals in the new tax law permanent.

screen shot 2017 02 06 at 7 45 17 pm Sen. Cruz Proposes New Tax Bill

Sen. Ted Cruz (CBS11)

They are not permanent in the bill President Trump signed into law before Christmas.

The idea of permanent tax breaks for the middle class is supported by many Democrats, but none have signed on to support Sen. Cruz’s bill.

The bill does not include any way to pay for making the cuts permanent.

In a news release Monday, Sen. Cruz issued this statement:

“These historic tax cuts are already benefiting our schoolteachers, firefighters, and truck driverspeople from all walks of lifeby cutting rates for individual taxpayers in all brackets,” Sen. Cruz said. “By February, Americans in every tax bracket will see their taxes go down and their take home pay go up. In a nationally televised interview on CNN’s State of the Union, Senator Bernie Sanders agreed that the middle class tax cuts in the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act were a ‘very good thing,’ adding, ‘That’s why we should’ve made the tax breaks for the middle class permanent.’ Well, I invite Senator Sanders and all of my Democratic colleagues to join me today and make tax rate cuts for hardworking middle class families permanent.”

 

 

