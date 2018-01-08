DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) – Cowboys COO Stephen Jones joined The Ben and Skin Show on Monday to discuss the latest rumblings with the Cowboys to this point in the offseason.

One of the biggest topics of discussion is the confusing nature of Will McClay’s future with the club.

Reports surfaced over the weekend ranging from the Cowboys assistant director of player personnel being interested in the Houston Texans GM vacancy, to reports saying that McClay had no interest in the position.

Jones put that all to rest when he joined Ben and Skin on 105.3 The Fan.

“I just know Will has done a great job for us here. We think the world of him. … I’m assuming that Will’s going to be here until I know something different,” Jones said. “All indications are to me that he’s wanting to remain here with the Cowboys.”

Jones was then asked, besides a change in his job title, what would be the difference in McClay’s role in Dallas than a role in another organization as a general manager?

“I think everybody has to look at it in their own way. I’ve seen people do it a lot of different ways,” Jones said. “There’s some people who want to keep checking boxes, and there’s other people who look at the big picture and the big scheme of things and look at it over a long period of time. As you see around the league, there’s people for whatever the reason stay put in a place even though they’re getting offered a chance to move up, and they’re very comfortable where they are and have a situation they’re comfortable with, and there’s others that are willing to make a jump and want to move to be the GM. Every situation’s different. We obviously feel great that we have Will here. We think the world of him, and all indications that I can see are that he’s going to be here.”

Jones also touched on what he believes Jaylon Smith’s impact will be on the team next season and the potential for Kellen Moore to be named the team’s next QB coach.

Listen to the audio above.