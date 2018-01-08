Filed Under:Areon McDade, Brett Adkins, capital murder, Christmas Eve, Damarcus Williams, drug deal, Irving Police, Local TV, marijuana

IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Irving Police have arrested a second suspect in the Christmas Eve murder of Plano 17-year-old Brett Adkins.

Police said 19-year-old Areon Trevon McDade of Irving was arrested early Monday morning and is currently in the Irving Jail charged with capital murder.

areon trevon mcdade 2nd Teen Arrested In Capital Murder Of Plano Teen Christmas Eve

Areon Trevon McDade

Last Friday, 18-year-old Damarcus Antwon Williams of Irving was arrested for capital murder as well.

2nd Teen Arrested In Capital Murder Of Plano Teen Christmas Eve

Damarcus Antwon Williams

Police said officers responded to a shooting call in the 200 block of Red River Trail shortly after 9:00 p.m. on December 24 and found Adkins shot in the chest.

He was rushed to Baylor Hospital in Grapevine but was pronounced dead shortly after midnight.

The initial investigation revealed Adkins drove to Irving to buy or sell marijuana.

During the meeting, one suspect pulled out a handgun and a fight broke out.

As they fought, one suspect fired a round striking the victim.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch