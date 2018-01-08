2nd Teen Arrested In Capital Murder Of Plano Teen Christmas Eve

IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Irving Police have arrested a second suspect in the Christmas Eve murder of Plano 17-year-old Brett Adkins.
Police said 19-year-old Areon Trevon McDade of Irving was arrested early Monday morning and is currently in the Irving Jail charged with capital murder.
Last Friday, 18-year-old Damarcus Antwon Williams of Irving was arrested for capital murder as well.
Police said officers responded to a shooting call in the 200 block of Red River Trail shortly after 9:00 p.m. on December 24 and found Adkins shot in the chest.
He was rushed to Baylor Hospital in Grapevine but was pronounced dead shortly after midnight.
The initial investigation revealed Adkins drove to Irving to buy or sell marijuana.
During the meeting, one suspect pulled out a handgun and a fight broke out.
As they fought, one suspect fired a round striking the victim.