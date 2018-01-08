CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
By Dan Brounoff
Filed Under:1080 KRLD, Cold Front, Dallas, Meteorologist Dan Brounoff, North Texas, Texas, Weather, Winter

*Yesterday High: 62; Rain: 0.00”; Normal High: 56; Normal Low: 35*

  • Three beautiful days ahead. Today will be the coolest.
  • May touch 70 degrees on Wednesday.
  • Strong cold front arrives Thursday.
  • Second front early Saturday.
  • Below normal temperatures into early next week, with precipitation?
  • Rainfall: 0.26” BELOW normal at DFW for 2018.

Today: Mostly sunny and seasonable. High: Near 60. Wind: North 10-20mph.

Tonight: Fair and cold. Low: 32-37. Wind: Light Var.

Tuesday: Sunny and continued nice. High: Low 60s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, windy and warmer. High: Near 70.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, windy and much colder. Slight chance of flurries toward evening north and west. Highs: Falling though the 40s.

Friday: Sunny and chilly. High: Upper 40s.

Saturday and Sunday: 2nd cold front early Saturday. Highs: Low 40s. Lows: 20s

