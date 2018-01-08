*Yesterday High: 62; Rain: 0.00”; Normal High: 56; Normal Low: 35*
- Three beautiful days ahead. Today will be the coolest.
- May touch 70 degrees on Wednesday.
- Strong cold front arrives Thursday.
- Second front early Saturday.
- Below normal temperatures into early next week, with precipitation?
- Rainfall: 0.26” BELOW normal at DFW for 2018.
Today: Mostly sunny and seasonable. High: Near 60. Wind: North 10-20mph.
Tonight: Fair and cold. Low: 32-37. Wind: Light Var.
Tuesday: Sunny and continued nice. High: Low 60s.
Wednesday: Partly cloudy, windy and warmer. High: Near 70.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, windy and much colder. Slight chance of flurries toward evening north and west. Highs: Falling though the 40s.
Friday: Sunny and chilly. High: Upper 40s.
Saturday and Sunday: 2nd cold front early Saturday. Highs: Low 40s. Lows: 20s
