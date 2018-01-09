CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
By MaryAnn Martinez
Filed Under:Arlington City Council, Arlington Mayor, City of Arlington, garage sale, Local TV, Mayor Jeff Williams

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBS11) – Garage sales are a great weekend tradition, but in Arlington, some feel they have gotten out of hand.

Now the city is considering stepping in to regulate them.

“The garage sale ordinance came from citizens coming forward in which their neighborhood rights had really been infringed upon,” said Mayor Jeff Williams. “People were operating business out of their homes. They were not garage sales.”

Neighbors started complaining in the fall when they began seeing what seemed to be unending garage sales and increased traffic in their neighborhoods.

The City of Arlington says it doesn’t want to keep real garage sales from taking place, but it does want to stop what essentially are unlicensed stores operating out of homes.

The city is now considering an ordinance that would restrict an individual homeowner to no more than three sales in 12 months.

The garage sale couldn’t last more than three consecutive days, and the hours would be restricted from 7:00 a.m to 7:00 p.m. People will also have to request an online, free permit.

The Arlington City Council didn’t vote on the ordinance Tuesday, but is expected to later this month.

