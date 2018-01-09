Filed Under:Baby Death, Evidence Tampering, greenville, Greenville PD, Local TV, Prime Stop

GREENVILLE (AP) – Police say a baby has been found dead at a North Texas gas station and officers later arrested two women on an evidence tampering charge.

Greenville police say officers Monday morning responded to a medical call at a Prime Stop and located an unresponsive baby. The infant was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police on Monday night reported two females were arrested after investigators determined the baby may have died at a residence and the corpse was moved.

Police in Greenville, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) northeast of Dallas, didn’t immediately release the names of the women or provide further details.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

