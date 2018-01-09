By J.D. Miles
DALLAS (CBS11) – There are indications that a body found in a Southeast Dallas home may be that of a mother who’s been missing for more than two weeks.

Jackie Hughes

CBS11 was with the family of Jackie Hughes when they got word from Dallas Police that a body was found in a home on Castle Hills Drive around 5:00 p.m. Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, the missing woman’s family searched a Trinity River levee where they feared she might be.

The 34-year-old mother of two vanished in mid December and her family says they had trouble getting police to take their concerns of foul play seriously.

They believed the recovering addict was lured with drugs into sex trafficking and say they warned police that she was under the control of a violent man involved in a prostitution ring.

“It’s her in there they already told us I fear there somebody else out there and the police haven’t been doing nothing and I fear the next family is going to go through we went through,” said Kionna Dennis-Butler, the missing woman’s wife.

While police haven’t made a formal announcement, Hughes’s family says they identified tattoos on the body and were also told by police it appears she was the victim of foul play.

