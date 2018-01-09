DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) – It’s been a dream of his since he was a kid in high school.
Dallas Cowboys receiver Cole Beasley crossed off another life goal on Tuesday when he announced that he was releasing the first song off of his upcoming album.
Beasley released a statement today calling music “a passion of mine for quite some time now.”
The SMU product says he’s been making music over the last two years after he put his kids to bed at night. He goes on to say that family comes first, followed by the Cowboys and then music.
“Some people may question my loyalty to football, but the passion for that WILL NOT change,” Beasley said. “My aim is to do exactly what I have been doing for the past 6 years, making music, because that is what I enjoy doing. I do not intend to do any shows or touring that lifestyle is not for me. … I simply want to make music for the people who are constantly searching for something new to hear.”
Beasley says his full album will be released later this Spring.
Hear Cole give a shout out to his quarterback Dak Prescott and owner Jerry Jones in the song above.