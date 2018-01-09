(CBS) – The United States Geological Service reports a 7.6 magnitude earthquake struck north of Honduras in the Caribbean Sea.
The Tuesday quake has sparked a tsunami warning in the area, according to the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center.
Reuters reports that a tsunami advisory is in effect for Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
The quake’s centered about 125.4 miles north/northeast off the coast of Barra Patucca, Honduras.
No reports of serious damage was immediately reported, but The Associated Press said there were was cracks in homes in Colon and Atlantida provinces along the northern coast of Honduras and Olancho in eastern Honduras.