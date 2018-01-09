CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
By Andrea Lucia
Filed Under:good samaritan, Lyndsee Longoria, Rich Donnelly

DALLAS (CBS11) – Lyndsee Longoria held the phone crying.

“It’s okay. It’s okay,” said a comforting voice on the other end of the line.

She’d called this grieving father, former Texas Rangers coach Rich Donnelly to share her memory of his son’s final act.

screen shot 2018 01 09 at 9 11 35 pm Good Samaritan Injured In Deadly Crash Says Man Who Died Saved Her Life

Lyndsee Longoria (CBS11)

“He passed saving my life. If it wasn’t for him, I wouldn’t be here today,” she told him.

Longoria and her family were on Highway 67 Sunday night, when they suddenly swerved

“We saw the man in the middle of the road,” said Longoria. “His car was sideways. We almost hit him.”

Longoria, her boyfriend, and her sister all got out to help the man push his car out of the road.

Another vehicle pulled over and Michael Donnelly joined them to help.

“He said, ‘You ladies don’t need to be out here pushing on this car’,” she recalled.

Moments later, she says Donnelly, a complete stranger to her, saved her.

“I just felt this big old hand grab my shirt and yank me into his body. And, he surrounded me, and we got hit and I just… I hit the ground, and I didn’t know what had happened,” said Longoria.

The two were struck by a passing car.

Longoria broke her leg and suffered several deep cuts, but she is grateful her two sons still have a mother.

She only wanted his family to know the truth.

“That man died a hero. My hero, at least.”

