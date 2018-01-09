DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – An off-duty Dallas police officer was injured in a crash Tuesday night after a chase and an attempted carjacking involving a DWI suspect.
I-35 was closed at Royal where the crash happened.
The chase started In Carrollton.
Carrollton Police said the officer who was struck was blocking traffic for highway construction at the time.
Police chased the driver, who ultimately got out and ran.
Soon after police said he tried to carjack another driver. The suspect is still on the run.
Police are searching the area around I-35 and Royal.
The officer’s injuries are non-life threatening.
