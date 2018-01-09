GARLAND (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Garland arrested a female theft suspect after a chase that ran into Arlington early Tuesday. The incident started at about 1:15 a.m. at the ABC Supplies business, located in the 2600 block of Market Street. The company’s alarm service notified authorities about the theft as it was in progress.

The alarm service spotted a suspect inside of a fenced area, loading materials into a silver Kia. Officers got to the scene just as the vehicle — without its headlights on — was leaving the fenced area and driving away. Police attempted to stop the car, but it did not pull over.

That started a 40-mile pursuit that traveled through Dallas, Irving and Grand Prairie before finally ending in Arlington.

Police followed the Kia into an apartment complex, located in the 2500 block of Burney Street, where the suspect car crashed into another vehicle. At that point, both the male driver and female passenger jumped out of the Kia and started to flee from the scene on foot.

The woman was caught and arrested. She has been identified as 19-year-old Briana Reney Martinez of Arlington. She has been charged with theft, criminal trespass and evading arrest. Martinez is now being held behind bars in Garland. The male suspect has not been located.

During the chase, officers spotted bundles of shingles in the trunk and backseat of the Kia. The suspects were even seen trying to toss some of the bundles out of the car windows, police said, in a likely attempt to get rid of evidence. Authorities were able to recover 27 of those stolen bundles.