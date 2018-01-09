Filed Under:Border, Border Security, Donald Trump, Immigration, President Trump, Young Immigrants

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump is suggesting that an immigration deal could be tackled in two phases — first by taking care of the so-called Dreamers and border security, then by making comprehensive reforms to the immigration system.

Trump on Tuesday held a lengthy meeting with a bipartisan group of lawmakers on immigration.

The president says he would need construction of a border security wall as part of an agreement involving young immigrants, but he says Congress could then pursue a comprehensive immigration overhaul in the second phase.

During a wide-ranging conversation with lawmakers, Trump stressed he needs funding for a border wall and changes to the immigration system.

He has said those are necessary for a deal to protect hundreds of thousands of young people who had been shielded from deportation.

