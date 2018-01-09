Filed Under:MLB, MLB Free Agency, Ryan Rua, Texas Rangers

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) – Texas Rangers outfielder Ryan Rua has agreed to an $870,000, one-year contract to avoid salary arbitration.

In four stints with Texas last season, Rua hit .217 with three home runs and 12 RBIs over 63 games. The right-hander, who has spent parts of the last four seasons with the Rangers, played left field and also appeared some at first base last year. He had a major league salary of $544,740.

Texas still has three arbitration-eligible players after Tuesday’s deal with Rua: infielder Jurickson Profar and pitchers Jake Diekman and Keone Kela.

Players and teams are scheduled to swap proposed salaries Friday.

The Rangers have not had an arbitration hearing with a player since Lee Stevens in 2000.

