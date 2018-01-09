COLLIN COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – Just after midnight Collin County Sheriff’s deputies and members of the Plano Police Department arrested a Richardson Independent School District schoolteacher for Possession of Child Pornography.
Dante Schmidt was taken into custody without incident.
Police executed a search warrant at Schmidt’s home in Allen Monday night, after they received information he was downloading and sharing child pornography. During the search investigators say Schmidt admitted to possessing child porn and even showed them the computer he used to download and share the illegal pictures.
Hours after the search an arrest warrant was issued for Schmidt and he was arrested.
While investigators didn’t say what position Schmidt held in the Richardson ISD, Dr. Joshua Delich, the principal at Lake Highlands High School, confirmed Schmidt, 41, was a senior English teacher at the school.
A letter from Dr. Delich sent home to parents said, in part –
“The Plano Police Dept. has indicated the charge does not involve or relate to any students at Lake Highlands High School or RISD. Nothing of this nature has previously been reported or alleged about Mr. Schmidt during his three years at our school. Richardson ISD immediately placed Mr. Schmidt on administrative leave pending the resolution of this situation.”
Police say Schmidt could face additional charges in the future.