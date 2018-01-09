GARLAND (1080 KRLD) – Police have identified the second person shot and killed outside of an empty home last week.
Police say 39-year-old Terry Albert Simmons from Balch Springs and Michael Love from Mesquite agreed to meet up at that empty home near I-30 and Belt Line. It was all over a camera.
Love’s friends told Garland police Simmons stole Love’s camera and tried to sell it online. Love saw the online listing and responded to the ad, hoping to get it back.
Fast forward to the meeting, police say Simmons brought his friends, and Love had his as they met at the vacant home.
Garland Police Officers were called to the home on Glenmoor near Guthrie just after 8:00 p.m. Wednesday.
Officials say the camera was given back and then there was an argument, shots were fired from both sides.
Simmons died at the scene. Love died at the hospital