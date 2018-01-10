DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The DFW area has moved a step closer in the bid to be considered as a host city for the World Cup games in North America in 2026. Dallas City Council members on Wednesday approved the Metroplex being included in that bid — just the first in a series of steps before it becomes official.
The United Bid Committee is submitting a proposal to FIFA to host the World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico in 2026. The City of Dallas, through the Dallas Sports Commission, has submitted a proposal to be considered as one of the host cities.
The World Cup sees 32 national teams from around the world competing in a 30-day soccer tournament. Some of those games could potentially by played at AT&T Stadium or the Cotton Bowl, with training facilities located at Toyota Stadium or various college campuses.
Many people believe that this will generate money for North Texas, and help the trajectory of soccer across the Untied States.
Dan Hunt from FC Dallas explained, “You don’t have the giant expenditure so many countries face when they try to host an Olympics or World Cup or other event. The infrastructure is already here. I’ve seen the estimates at $400 million for the City of Dallas if we bring the World Cup here.”
Dallas served as a host city back in 1994 when the World Cup was held in the United States.
City hosting documents are due in to the United Bid Committee by January 19. The committee’s complete bid to FIFA is then due by March 16. FIFA is expected to announce the chosen host cities for the 2026 games sometime around the World Cup in 2018.