GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBS11) – Grand Prairie police are investigating a fatal traffic crash that happened around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the express lanes of I-30 eastbound about a half mile east of MacArthur Blvd.
Police said a tractor without a trailer lost control and struck a concrete beam, catching fire.
The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The identity of the driver is being withheld pending notification of family members.
The collision remains under investigation.
This is the second traffic fatality in Grand Prairie this year.