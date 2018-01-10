CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
CBS Local — On Dec. 15 a Florida man was caught red-handed with a full rack of ribs in an unlikely and pretty conspicuous location.

According to the Martin County Sheriff’s office in Florida, Maeli Alvarez-Aguilar, 26, was booked on a petty merchant theft charge after he was caught walking out of a local grocery store in Indiantown, Florida.

A report from TCPalm indicates that ribs weren’t the only item police found in the man’s pants. The man was also apprehended with two packs of hamburger buns, nine pieces of fried chicken and some mashed potatoes. The combined value of the items pilfered totaled $32.49

The report added that Aguilar-Alvarez was intoxicated and smelled of alcohol when he was arrested.

