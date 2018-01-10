GARLAND (1080 KRLD) – Several months after he announced in a city council meeting that he would be stepping down, Garland Mayor Douglas Athas has officially submitted his resignation letter.
At a recent meeting, Athas says serving for the past 20 years has been his highest honor. He quoted President John F. Kennedy, saying leadership and learning are indispensable to each other. He also evoked the words of Abraham Lincoln, saying Government of the people, by the people shall not perish from the Earth.
Athas announced he was stepping down late last year right after the Garland City Council voted to tear down an armory to make room for a skate and dog park. Athas said he wasn’t happy with the direction council was headed.
Athas was mayor for five years. Prior to that he served as a city council member for six years.
He says he will continue to serve as Mayor until the election in May.