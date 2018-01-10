By Chelsea Wade
Filed Under:City of Garland, Garland, Mayor Douglas Athas, Politics, resignation, Texas

GARLAND (1080 KRLD) – Several months after he announced in a city council meeting that he would be stepping down, Garland Mayor Douglas Athas has officially submitted his resignation letter.

At a recent meeting, Athas says serving for the past 20 years has been his highest honor. He quoted President John F. Kennedy, saying leadership and learning are indispensable to each other. He also evoked the words of Abraham Lincoln, saying Government of the people, by the people shall not perish from the Earth.

Athas announced he was stepping down late last year right after the Garland City Council voted to tear down an armory to make room for a skate and dog park. Athas said he wasn’t happy with the direction council was headed.

Athas was mayor for five years. Prior to that he served as a city council member for six years.

He says he will continue to serve as Mayor until the election in May.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch