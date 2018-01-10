DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A worker on scaffolding came in contact with overhead power lines and was electrocuted at 424 Swiss Avenue in Dallas shortly before 1:00 p.m. Wednesday.
The victim died.
While working with Oncor to ensure the safety of first responders, Dallas Fire-Rescue is awaiting the arrival of the medical examiner before extracting the victim from the scaffolding.
The victim’s brother told CBS11, they were on a roof installing a safety rail for the scaffolding when the worker slipped while he had a pole in his hand.
The pole touched the power line and the man was electrocuted.
The name of the victim has not been released.