GULF OF MEXICO (CBS11) – About 70 trucks from Oncor are now on barges in the Gulf of Mexico sailing to Puerto Rico to help the power restoration efforts on the island in the wake of Hurricane Maria.

Oncor says it will take approximately 10 days for the barges to arrive on the U.S. territory.

The trucks were delivered to Lake Charles, LA, last week for transport.

About 80 Oncor employees will fly to the island during the week of Jan. 15 to meet up with their vehicles and begin restoration work.

Crews will be working in the Arecibo area of the island, located in the Northern Coastal Plain region of Puerto Rico.

Participating Oncor personnel volunteered for this effort.

“Thousands of personnel from the mainland have been on the ground in Puerto Rico over the last several months, and it is now our time to lend our employees, equipment and expertise to this important recovery effort in order to speed the restoration of this essential service,” Oncor said in a news release.

Oncor says its personnel are included in this new wave of 1,500 additional workers from other utilities that are joining the 3,500 other workers that are already on the island.

 

