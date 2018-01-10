ARLINGTON, Texas (105.3 THE FAN) – The Texas Rangers 2018 season will open at Globe Life Park in Arlington on the afternoon of Thursday, March 29 against the defending World Series Champion Houston Astros.
Home stands include a visit by the Toronto Blue Jays, Boston Red Sox, Detroit Tigers, New York Yankees, Cleveland Indians, Baltimore Orioles, Arizona Diamondbacks, Minnesota Twins, and Tampa Bay Rays along with all American League West members.
Regular home game times in 2018 will once again be 7:05 p.m. (Central) for night games; 1:05 p.m. for weekday day games; and 2:05 p.m. for Sunday games.
*Some games will have exceptions. All game times are subject to change pending changes in the schedule of national television games.