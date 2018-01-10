DALLAS (105.3 The Fan/AP) – The Dallas Stars have two players heading to Tampa Bay for the 2018 NHL All-Star Game.
Forward Tyler Seguin and defenseman John Klingberg were announced as the Stars representatives on Wednesday.
This will be Seguin’s fifth appearance in the game, while Klingberg will be making his first appearance.
Seguin leads the Central Division in goals (21) and Klingberg is third in assists.
Captain Jamie Benn has the numbers to make the team (22 assists, 39 points) but missed out because of the limited amount of forward spots on the roster.
The hometown Tampa Bay Lightning will have the most representatives at the game as winger Nikita Kucherov, defenseman Victor Hedman, goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy and captain Steven Stamkos all earned selections.
Sidney Crosby and Kris Letang of the defending Stanley Cup-champion Pittsburgh Penguins were added to the Metropolitan Division team that also includes Washington Capitals winger Alex Ovechkin and goaltender Braden Holtby.
The surprise Vegas Golden Knights got two All-Stars: goalie Marc-Andre Fleury and winger James Neal. Reigning Hart Trophy winner Connor McDavid is also on the Pacific Division roster.
(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)