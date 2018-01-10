DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Police have captured a man who, investigators said, crashed into a squad car, injuring a Dallas police officer while fleeing from Carrollton police officers.
Officials stated that the police chase started when Carrollton officers attempted to pull over 28-year-old Rueben Prado Vargas of Dallas. He was suspected of driving drunk on Interstate-35E at around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday night.
Jolene Devito with the Carrollton Police Department said that Vargas then crashed into a Dallas Police Department car which was parked at a construction zone. The officer inside of the vehicle was treated and released from the hospital.
After that collision, the suspect kept driving, but finally bailed out when he totaled his car. Police said that he tried, but failed, to carjack another driver with a knife. From there, he disappeared.
Police in Carrollton had already been able to determine his identity, and said that he was taken into custody early Wednesday morning.