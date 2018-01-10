The 2018 Martin Luther King Birthday Celebration and Candlelight Ceremony is Friday night at the Martin Luther King Community Center. (1/12)

In observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. weekend, the Perot Museum will feature interactive activities, experiments and demos, extended hours, 3D films and more Jan. 13-15.

Kick off the three-day weekend at Discovery Days: Geology on Saturday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Engage your brain with live science demos, experiments, bookworm readings, science trivia and ongoing activities such as boo bubbles and robotics at select times on Saturday, Sunday and Monday. And blast off to space (without leaving Earth!) at the fascinating Journey to Space exhibition.

A Battle of the Bands hosted by the Southern University Marching Band is Sunday at the Ellis Davis Field House. (1/14) 10 north Texas high school bands will take part.

Share coffee with Allen Police Chief Brian Harvey at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, January 13, at the Allen Public Library. Chief Harvey will discuss challenges that confront Allen, the impact of national issues on local law enforcement, and programs offered by the Allen Police Department. After this presentation, you can interact personally with Allen’s police chief by submitting questions, expressing concerns, and making suggestions. Food For Thought Café will provide free fresh coffee, hot chocolate and cookies. Call 214-509-4911.

Check out Repticon this weekend at the Grapevine Convention Center. (1/13-14)

Enjoy the cold weather at the Dallas Zoo! It is Penguin Days now through February 28.

The International Gem and Jewelry Show is this weekend at Dallas Market Hall. (1/12-14)

There is a Blues Brothers Tribute Friday night at Arlington Music Hall. (1/12)

The Chippendales Dancers will do their thing at the House of Blues Friday night. (1/12)

Katy Perry is playing the AAC Sunday night. (1/14)

The Dallas Vert Mile Stairclimb is Saturday at Reunion Tower in Dallas. (1/13)

Black Label Society and Corrosion of Conformity are playing the Bomb Factory Saturday night. (1/13)

The Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo kicks off Friday Jan 12 and runs through February 3rd at the Will Rogers Coliseum.

The Moody Blues are playing the Toyota Music Factory Monday night. (1/15)