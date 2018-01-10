DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Texas music icon Willie Nelson has canceled some upcoming shows due to illness after abruptly ending a show in San Diego.
According to the San Diego Union Tribune, the 84-year-old entertainment legend left the stage midway through his opening song ‘Whiskey River’ after experiencing coughing and shortness of breath.
Nelson’s publicist announced he had “a bad cold or the flu” and was returning to his home in Texas to recover.
It was later announced that Nelson’s upcoming shows in Palm Springs, Las Vegas, and Laughlin (Nevada) were canceled.
Nelson canceled a number of West coast shows in January 2017 due to illness.