CARROLLTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Carrollton Police Investigators have charged an 18-year-old Carrollton man with manslaughter in connection with a deadly crash in November.

Officers arrested Christopher Cabrera-Bernal Wednesday for the crash that killed 48-year-old Stephen Michael Pace of Carrollton.

screen shot 2018 01 11 at 5 58 05 pm Carrollton Driver Arrested, Charged With Manslaughter

Christopher Cabrera-Bernal

Pace was killed Sunday, November 26, 2017 when his vehicle was hit by a car driven by Cabrera-Bernal.

Police said Pace was traveling westbound on Rosemeade Pkwy., turning south onto Cemetery Hill Rd. when he was hit by Cabrera-Bernal’s car traveling eastbound on Rosemeade.

Investigators determined Cabrera-Bernal was driving at more than twice the posted 40 mph speed limit just seconds before the crash.

Cabrera-Bernal was booked into the Carrollton City Jail Wednesday and was released on $50,000 bond Thursday.

