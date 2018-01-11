CARROLLTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Carrollton Police Investigators have charged an 18-year-old Carrollton man with manslaughter in connection with a deadly crash in November.
Officers arrested Christopher Cabrera-Bernal Wednesday for the crash that killed 48-year-old Stephen Michael Pace of Carrollton.
Pace was killed Sunday, November 26, 2017 when his vehicle was hit by a car driven by Cabrera-Bernal.
Police said Pace was traveling westbound on Rosemeade Pkwy., turning south onto Cemetery Hill Rd. when he was hit by Cabrera-Bernal’s car traveling eastbound on Rosemeade.
Investigators determined Cabrera-Bernal was driving at more than twice the posted 40 mph speed limit just seconds before the crash.
Cabrera-Bernal was booked into the Carrollton City Jail Wednesday and was released on $50,000 bond Thursday.