CBS Local — While many brick-and-mortar retail shops continue to close their doors due to declining sales, one former electronics giant that went out of business almost a decade ago is staging a comeback.

Thursday, Circuit City announced at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas that it will be launching a chain of “innovative retail stores” across the country.

Company CEO Ronnie Shmoel announced that the company will begin its comeback with a “experiential” website, then a series of kiosks before moving up to stores within stores and eventually showrooms.

According to Twice.com, which first reported the Circuit City reboot, some of the site’s features will be “videos, virtual vignettes, search-by-photo, augmented reality and real-time tech support via video chat.”

Additionally, the site will be supported by IBM Watson’s AI commerce platform, which is programmed to learn customers’ interests and help them shop by “placing experience over product,” according to Shmoel.

Shmoel, per Twice.com, acquired the Circuit City brand from Systemax in 2015.

