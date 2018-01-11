DALLAS (1080 KRLD) – Five more people in North Texas have died due to the flu according to health officials.
According to Dallas County Health officials, those five people all lived in Dallas County.
Tarrant County has also reported three deaths due to the flu, making it almost 30 people who have died from the influenza virus in North Texas.
Parkland Hospital in Dallas has seen almost 1,000 people coming to their emergency department seeking treatment.
“We hit the highest number of emergency room visits we have ever hit at Parkland Hospital” said Dr. Joseph Chang, Parkland Hospital associate medical chief.
This week Parkland employees had to set up an outdoor medical tent to help handle the flow of patient visits…and they urging people to go to community clinics rather than the emergency room.
Dr. Chang says people with flu symptoms shouldn’t worry about lack of insurance or money, that it’s much more important to be treated.
Flu shots are still being offered across North Texas. The city of Roanoake is aiming to get everyone vaccinated, by offering the shot for free at their fire station.