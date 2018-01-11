(CBS11) – By young people’s standards, I am a little late to the dance on this topic but I will tell you, Sofi Tukker has a bright future in the pop music business.

Formed in 2014, Sophie Hawley-Weld and Tucker Halpern met in Providence, Rhode Island while attending Brown University. Both had been solo artists but joined together and composed their first song, “Drinkee,” a big international hit and a 2017 Grammy nominated song. Last fall, they released the song “Best Friends” written by the duo themselves which was played during a TV commercial for the Apple iPhone X, as well as during the soccer game “FIFA 18.”

Halpern was born in the U.S. but Hawley-Weld was born in Germany, lived in Canada for a while and attended an international high school in Italy. They play numerous instruments in their songs. To me, their sound is very international than just American (their 2018 tour is primarily overseas per their website), and has that dance/club/pop/house music feel.

Recently the duo and their backup singers/performers were on NBC’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and performed “Best Friends” which goes like this (note that the version here is a “clean mix” version regarding lyrics that CHR radio stations like 106.1 KISS-FM in Dallas play to avoid violating any federal broadcast rules):

“I think that I’ll keep loving you, way past sixty-five

We made a language for us two, we don’t need to describe

Every time you call on me, I drop what I do

You are my best friend and we’ve got some (things) to shoot”

Featured in the song are NERVO, The Knocks & Alisa Ueno.

This song is currently on the Billboard Top 100 and I think it could be a top 10 hit in America in a few weeks.

Enjoy!